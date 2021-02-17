Documents: murder suspect seen ‘laughing’ while driving away from shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused in an East Bakersfield murder was allegedly seen “laughing” just after the shooting in January, according to court documents.

Michael Gonzales, a felon and known gang member who reportedly goes by “Kreeper,” is accused of gunning down Ruben Vega on Oregon Street back in January.

According to documents, Gonzales and another man had shown up to an apartment and accused someone of stealing from them. But as they were arguing, Vega arrived and reportedly accused Michael Gonzales of being a child molester.

Gonzales was allegedly seen chasing Vega around the corner of the complex before gunshots were heard, and at least one witness said Gonzalez and another man were laughing while driving away.

Michael Gonzales was arrested on Feb. 8 after a short pursuit and crash in East Bakersfield. His brother, Andrew Gonzales, escaped during the pursuit and is still wanted as an accomplice to murder.

Anyone who sees Gonzales or knows where he is can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110. You can also remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.