Doctor who posted anti-Semitic tweets and applied to Kern Medical residency program has lost Ohio medical certificate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KGET) — A woman who made anti-Semitic comments on social meda then lied when she applied for a residency program at Kern Medical has had her medical certificate permanently revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

The order revoking the certificate for Lara Kollab was issued Aug. 12. She surrendered the certificate last month.

Kollab in 2012 made comments on Twitter including that she would purposely give Jewish people the wrong medicine. When those comments came to light in 2018, Kollab resigned in lieu of termination from her internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic, according to the medical board.

Among the tweets Kollab made from 2011 to 2013, according to medical board documents, were, “Allah will take the Jews” (as translated) and “hahha ewww..I’ll purposely give all the yahood (Jews) the wrong meds…” (as translated).

In applying for the residency program at Kern Medical, Kollab failed to disclose that she left the Cleveland Clinic over discriminatory social media postings. Instead, she said she resigned over a death in the family, according to medical board documents.

The Kern Medical position was withdrawn before she was offered a formal contract once administrators became aware of the comments.

Last year, Kern Medical officials released a statement in response to questions about Kollab that said in part, “Kern Medical is dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients and expects the highest level of integrity and compassion from our staff.”