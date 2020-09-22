Doctor who lives in Bakersfield accused of groping 11-year-old girl during office visit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A doctor who lives in Bakersfield is accused of groping the breast of an 11-year-old patient, according to a document filed with the Medical Board of California. She also told the girl that she looked like a boy, the document says.

Dr. Sudha A. Russell lives in Bakersfield but the alleged incident occurred at a health facility outside the county, the accusation filed earlier this month by the board’s executive director says. The accusation alleges gross negligence on the part of Russell and requests a hearing to determine whether her doctor’s certificate will be revoked or suspended.

Messages left for Russell Monday afternoon at two health facilities were not immediately returned.

The alleged incident leading to the accusation occurred on Feb. 25, 2019, when Russell saw a girl who had complaints of knee pain and itchy skin, according to the document. Russell performed an examination with the child’s mother in the room.

During the visit, Russell referred to the girl as a boy, according to the accusation. The mother corrected her, and Russell said the girl looked like a boy because the hood of her jacket was up, but when she removed the hood she was beautiful, the accusation says.

“(Russell) also commented that the patient’s legs were beautiful, but her feet were ugly,” the accusation says. “(Russell) also took the palm of her hand and groped the patient’s breast in a vertical up and down direction, and commented that the patient was not developing.”

Russell said she confirmed the patient was a girl by touching her breast, according to the accusation. The document says examining the girl’s breast with no indication that an examination was necessary marked an “extreme departure” from the standard of care.