BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A doctor who lived in Bakersfield has been publicly reprimanded by the state medical board after being accused of conducting an inappropriate examination of an 11-year-old girl who she believed was male.

Dr. Sudha A. Russell must also attend an educational program on professional boundaries, or show proof she has attended one since the alleged incident occurred, according to a settlement that took effect Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred at a health facility outside Kern County on Feb. 25, 2019, when Russell saw a girl who had complaints of knee pain and itchy skin, according to a medical board document. Russell performed an examination with the child’s mother in the room.

Russell referred to the girl as a boy and the mother corrected her, according to the accusation. Russell said the girl looked like a boy because she wore a hoodie covering her hair, the document said.

Russell confirmed the patient was a girl by touching her breast, according to the accusation. The document said examining the girl’s breast with no indication an examination was necessary marked an “extreme departure” from the standard of care.