Doctor accused of negligence in death of Demi Dominguez agrees to surrender medical license

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor has agreed to surrender his medical license effective Dec. 30 after being accused of negligence in the death of pregnant 23-year-old Demi Dominguez.

Dr. Arthur Park signed an agreement earlier this month to surrender his license and “understands he will no longer be permitted to practice as a physician or surgeon in California… ,” according to a Medical Board of California filing.

Park treated Dominguez at Mercy Southwest Hospital on April 15, 2019, for swelling and elevated blood pressure. She was released the next day with instructions to take medication and monitor her blood pressure at home, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Park and others months after Dominguez’s death.

Dominguez visited another doctor, Hans C. Yu, on April 17. Yu is also included in the lawsuit.

Dominguez was brought back to the hospital just days later after her fiancé woke to find her having a seizure. She died and her baby was delivered by C-section, but also died.

Park was on probation for a 2016 incident where a woman died after childbirth when he rushed the extraction of the mother’s placenta, causing the mother to suffer blood loss, medical board documents say.

The next hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled May 17.