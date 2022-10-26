BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections.

In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes.

The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in Downtown Bakersfield and Northeast Bakersfield, while the top three most dangerous intersections are all located in southwest Bakersfield.

“We want bring awareness to not only the issues facing motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists on our roadways, but the areas in our community with the highest numbers of collisions,” said Matt Clark, senior partner and attorney at Chain | Cohn | Clark, in a news release. “As we cross these paths, let’s be extra careful to make sure we all make it home safe.”

Here are the most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield:

Ming Avenue and New Stine Road: 40 crashes Gosford Road and Ming Avenue: 37 crashes Real Road and Wilson Road: 35 crashes 34th Street and Q Street: 34 crashes Brundage Lane and P Street: 34 crashes H Street and Ming Avenue: 34 crashes H Street and Planz Road: 33 crashes Baker Street and Niles Street: 31 crashes H Street and Wilson Road: 31 crashes 4th Street and Union Avenue: 30 crashes

The data used in this report includes all crashes involving a motor vehicle including fatal crashes, injury and non-injury crashes and pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle accidents. It was compiled from the Transportation Injury Mapping System, developed by UC Berkeley SafeTREC’s GIS using California’s SWITRS information, according to Chain | Cohn | Clark