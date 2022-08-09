BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former President Trump says his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida was raided by the FBI. A senior government official tells NBC News federal agents spent a majority of Monday at Trump’s estate in Palm Beach in search of classified documents Trump allegedly took with him when he left the White House. The FBI and the Justice Department declined to comment on the unprecedented search. The former president was not home at the time. Republican allies are lining up in support of Trump, saying the Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.

We want to know: Do you think Trump is guilty of taking classified documents from the White House?

No, I don’t think he took anything He wasn’t suppose to. Troy Jackson Woodcarver, Facebook User

Trump follows the constitution law 100% Joyce Horcher, Facebook User

I hope that he didn’t destroy them. He is not above the law. Karen Belknap, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.