BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The political world looking West today as two primary elections set up a critical test for the GOP. Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are fighting to hold onto their seats in Congress. Both are vocal critics of former President Trump, who’s particularly focused on ousting Cheney for helping lead the January 6th committee. While voters are already having their say, many are unmoved by the former president’s legal woes. Congresswoman Cheney is expected to lose her seat. If she does lose, sources tell NBC News Cheney intends to keep focused on trying to keep former President Trump from taking office.

We want to know: Do you think the GOP is still Donald Trump’s party?

Yes Karen Sullivan, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.