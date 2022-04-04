BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, but the recent shooting in Sacramento is the latest proof violent crime continues to be a problem.

Six people were killed and twelve others were hurt by gunfire that broke out early Sunday following a large fight in the downtown area.

Police say 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody today. He faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for stricter gun laws and more funding for programs to help those who may be at risk of getting sucked into a life of crime at an early age.

We want to know: Do you think stricter gun laws would prevent mass shootings?

A large majority, 84%, said stricter gun laws would not prevent mass shootings.

Yes. We know for a fact not everyone should have a gun or be able to buy a gun. Eddie Crane, Facebook user