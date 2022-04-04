BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, but the recent shooting in Sacramento is the latest proof violent crime continues to be a problem.
Six people were killed and twelve others were hurt by gunfire that broke out early Sunday following a large fight in the downtown area.
Police say 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody today. He faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for stricter gun laws and more funding for programs to help those who may be at risk of getting sucked into a life of crime at an early age.
We want to know: Do you think stricter gun laws would prevent mass shootings?
A large majority, 84%, said stricter gun laws would not prevent mass shootings.
Yes. We know for a fact not everyone should have a gun or be able to buy a gun.Eddie Crane, Facebook user
California (like almost all states) has a law forbidding felons from possessing firearms and yet this outright prohibition has almost no effect on felons committing crimes with firearms. Registering guns has no effect on gun crime. We could take the laws we have, enforce them and actually punish the offenders.Gerald Lewis, Facebook user