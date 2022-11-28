BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom says he will not challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination if he decides to run for reelection in 2024. Assuming Donald Trump will be the GOP’s nominee in 2024, Newsom says Biden beat Trump once and can do it again.

We want to know: Do you think President Biden will beat Donald Trump a second time if he runs in 2024?

I think President Biden can and will win re-election, trumpism has been rejected in 3 election already starting with 2018. The GOP is self imploding and further support of trump will only accelerate it. Manuel Ramirez, Facebook User

He didnt beat him the 1st time Bill Angevine, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.