BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new CNBC poll shows just 36% of adults approve of President Biden’s overall performance as president. The poll also found just 30% approve of his handling of the economy. Those are both all-time lows for a president in CNBC polling. What’s more, President Biden’s ratings are lower than the worst scores ever for Donald Trump or Barack Obama during the entire course of their presidencies. The new poll also shows just 11% of Americans believing the economy is either excellent or good, compared with a combined 88% who say it’s fair or poor.

We wanted to know: Do you think Joe Biden will be a one-term president?

I think looking at his performance and cognitive abilities aside from his political strategies, he is a less than a one term president or should be. Gerardo Garza, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.