BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, a pair of top defense intelligence officials laid out the federal government’s efforts to collect data about unidentified aerial phenomena.

It’s the first public hearing Congress has held on UFOs in more than 50 years. According to the Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, Scott W. Bray, and the Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Ronald Moultrie, the task force responsible for studying the phenomena said its database has grown to approximately 400 reports of unidentifiable objects.

Bray said they’ve received a rise in reports because people have become more comfortable in sharing these encounters seen in the sky. Bray shared a video during the hearing taken from an airborne pilot’s cockpit operating in a U.S. Navy training range that showed a “spherical object” fly past the aircraft.

The committee moved to a closed session with the two defense officials this afternoon.

A majority, 81 percent, believe intelligent life exists beyond Earth.

I believe there are life forms outside of what we know trillions of stars and universe and dimensions we are not alone the government knows what’s going on. Abraham Camacho, Facebook user