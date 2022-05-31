BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite being on recess, members of Congress are working to find common ground on new gun safety legislation.

The House Judiciary Committee will review a package of gun safety measures today, ranging from raising the legal age to buy assault rifles, to mandating the safe storage of guns. But even if that bill passed the House of Representatives, it would likely fail to win significant republican support in the Senate.

That’s why a group of senators is looking for areas where Democrats and Republicans do agree. President Biden said he’s willing to meet with lawmakers to help with negotiations.

We want to know: Do you think Congress can find common ground on gun legislation?

A large majority, 84 percent of respondents, do not think Congress can find common ground on gun legislation.

Unfortunately nobody will be able to agree and the violence will continue. Katie Avery, Facebook user