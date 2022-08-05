BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California.

The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite being one of the largest counties in the country, San Bernardino ranks 36th of California’s counties for per capital revenue. If voters approve the measure, then the decision would need approval by the state legislature and U.S. Congress.

We wanted to know: Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they do not support counties seceding from California.

Absurd. These efforts are a waste of time and money. Brian Ram, Facebook user

It will never pass. Angela Channell, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.