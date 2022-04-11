BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new bill working its way through the state legislature could change the definition of the workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours.

According to Assembly Bill 2932, if an employee works 40 hours they’d need to be compensated for that extra eight hours by receiving at least time-and-a-half. The bill would apply to companies with 500 employees or more.

Lawmakers say the change would improve quality of life and even productivity.

The California Chamber of Commerce calls the bill a job killer, adding it would end up costing companies 10% more in labor costs.

AB 2932 is still being altered and has yet to have its hearing scheduled.

We asked: Do you support the idea of a four-day workweek?

With 621 votes, 42 percent said they support the idea of a four-day workweek while 58 percent said they do not.

“I would rather work 4 days. As long as you can survive and pay bills, who wouldn’t want to have 3 days off?” Gary Almanza, Facebook user