BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new poll released by Gallup last week shows support for labor unions in the U.S. has reached a 57-year high. Seventy-one percent of Americans now approve of labor unions — up from 68 percent last year. Gallup’s poll comes on the heels of recent highly publicized labor union victories at corporations such as Starbucks, Chipotle, Trader Joe’s and Amazon. According to the National Labor Relations Board, the amount of union election petitions filed in the first half of 2021 increased 57 percent. Support for unions was highest in the 1950’s when 3 in 4 Americans approved of labor organizations.

We want to know: Do you support labor unions?

My experience with unions is they seek for the union benefit not the laborers. They take large union dues and use that money for the union business and especially the politics they want. Janelle Dundore, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.