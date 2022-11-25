BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The days of shoppers waiting in long lines to rush to a store are slipping into the history books. COVID-19 protocols made some retailers shift to online sales back in 2020, but few have reverted to in-store doorbusters. However, even though the dynamics of black Friday have changed, analysts say it’s shaping up to be a record-breaking year for weekend shopping. The National Retail Federation expects more than 166 million people to shop today through Cyber Monday.

We want to know: Do you prefer to do your Black Friday shopping in person or online?

Never have shopped black friday. Annette Carter, Facebook User

Online John Selsor, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.