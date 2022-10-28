BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Billionaire tech giant Elon Musk has officially taken control of Twitter and is said to have ousted the CEO, the chief financial officer and a top company lawyer. The deal puts Musk – the richest man in the world – at the helm of one of the leading global social media platforms. The Telsa CEO and founder of SpaceX completed the reported $44 billion deal on the eve of a court-appointed deadline to finish his on-again, off-again bid to purchase the company. The Silicon Valley titan says he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The takeover has left many to speculate whether Musk could remove lifetime bans, including bringing back former president Donald Trump. As news of the deal started to spread, the hashtag #LeaveTwitter began trending as some users urged everyone to abandon the platform.

We want to know: Do you plan on leaving Twitter?

Plan on joining Twitter now Chris Pichardo, Facebook User

Free speech is always good thing Janelle Dundore, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.