BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for everyone over the age of 12. The shots are expected to target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain of the virus. According to the CDC, the BA.5 strain currently accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. During an interview this week, White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told NBC News’ Lester Holt that those boosters will be available in a few short weeks.

We want to know: Do you plan on getting the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine?

Absolutely..im just getting over covid BA5..i do not want this again. Get Vaccinated all. Marsha Kipfer, Facebook User

Give it up already! Frankie Bako, Facebook User

Will check with dr. Not sure if we are due. if he says yes will get it, Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.