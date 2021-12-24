Do you like eggnog? Feedback results show most 17 News viewers do

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is Christmas Eve, but it’s also National Eggnog Day.

The sweetened dairy-based beverage is traditionally made with milk and cream, sugar, whipped eggs, and spices. Liquor, such as brandy or rum is also often added to eggnog.

The origin of eggnog is debated. Many believe that the drink initially developed in England, while others believe it originated in medieval Europe.

Eggnog flavor is also included in baked goods, coffee drinks and more. But not everyone is a fan of this sweet holiday beverage. The topic has become polarized with people either loving it or hating it.

We asked: Do you like eggnog?

“Love it and just learned how to make it!” Melinda Keeling, Facebook user

“No!” Krystal Kapler, Facebook user