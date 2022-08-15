BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Federal law enforcement agents and their families are on high alert after a new warning about an increase in threats. The FBI and Homeland Security are warning of “calls for violence” circulating online following the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last week. Court documents show FBI agents seized 11 sets of top secret and other highly classified documents. Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are now pushing for a full list of the documents found and an assessment of any national security risk resulting from their mishandling. The former president and his allies suggest Trump declassified anything taken from the White House, but former National Security Advisor John Bolton refutes that. A group of Republicans sent letters to the Justice Department, FBI and White House telling them to preserve documents about the Mar-a-Lago search, signaling they may want evidence for an investigation of their own.

We want to know: Do you have faith in the integrity of the FBI?

No the total government is out of control Ronda Herndon, Facebook User

yes ! The are doingthier job! Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.