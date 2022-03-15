BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attempted robbery during a drug deal prompted Monday night’s shooting that wounded three people in the south parking structure of Valley Plaza mall, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say Dejion Swisher, 18, and a 17-year-old male tried to rob a 15-year-old male and an unidentified person during the deal.

The unidentified person pulled a gun and fired, hitting the other three. All are expected to survive, police said. The gunman has not been found.

Today, 17 News asked: Do you feel safe shopping at the Valley Plaza mall?

A majority of respondents said they do not feel safe shopping at the Valley Plaza mall.

“”I no longer feel safe anywhere in this town, especially at night. Crime, homeless, car meets and complete chaos 24/7.” Facebook user Jona Raines

“I was there in 2005 when the last shooting happened. It took me a while to feel comfortable going back, but I eventually got a job there. These things happen.” Facebook user Eric Osborne

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.