BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan provided an optimistic update to the Kern County Board of Supervisors Wednesday on how our community is faring through the coronavirus pandemic, and what we can expect as things get back to normal.

On March 10, Kern County dropped from high to medium transmission rate for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“The state’s modeling software suggests that Kern’s cases and hospitalizations will continually slowly decrease for the foreseeable future with no currently predicted future surges,” Carrigan said.

We asked: As coronavirus cases decline in Kern County, do you feel like life is getting back to normal?

Respondents were pretty split on it, only 22 votes between “yes” and “no.” But a slight majority do feel like life is getting back to normal.

“I hate say this but I doubt will get back to normal I’m sure we’re going to have another surge when we don’t expect it.” Dave Lopez, Facebook user

“Feels like it’s gonna take a while to catch up.” Mike Bailey, Facebook user