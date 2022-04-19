BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has struck down the recently-extended federal mask mandate for travelers.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate on planes, trains and busses, ruling that the government has no authority to require travelers to wear masks as a way of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Biden administration called the ruling “disappointing,” but announced that the mandate would no longer be enforced. The nation’s largest airlines all dropped their mask requirements hours after the ruling.

We want to know: Do you feel comfortable traveling without a mask?

The consensus was split with 51% of respondents saying they feel comfortable traveling without a mask.

I feel more comfortable wearing a mask as I feel protected. I have no issues with those who do not wish to wear them. Bruce Hay, Facebook User