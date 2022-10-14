BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax on oil companies. Revenue from that tax would go back to Californians through rebates. GOP lawmakers sent the governor a letter earlier this week calling on him to instead suspend the gas tax.

We want to know: Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?

No, it’s the administration we have in place. Always putting the blame on others for their policy failures. Keith Hendrickson, Facebook User

No. I only blame Newsom. Harumi Phil Brockett, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.