BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Support for abortion rights has reached a record-high since the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade.

A new national NBC News poll finds the cost of living and the economy topping the list of what Americans think is the number one issue facing the country. The issue of abortion, however, has moved up the list from just 3% of Americans who said it was their top issue in March, to 10% who say it is now.

The poll also found a whopping 75% of Americans say the country is headed in the wrong direction. It’s just the fifth time in the poll’s 34-year history when the wrong-track number hit 75% or higher.

An overwhelming majority, 89 percent, of respondents said the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Yes. Politicians want to weaponize just about every topic and use them to instill fear in people as a means to gain political support. Strategies like this are the things that ultimately divide a country and put it on the brink of a civil war. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, blaming members of the other party isn’t going to get anything good done. Crystyan Cruz-Mata