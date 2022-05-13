BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California is entering the next budget year with a record-smashing surplus of nearly $100 billion, giving lawmakers more money to spend, including billions for inflation relief.

Included in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Inflation Relief package: $11.5 billion in tax refunds to help address inflation, including $400 checks to every eligible registered vehicle owner. $2.7 billion for emergency rental assistance for qualified low-income tenants. $1.4 billion to help Californians pay past-due utility bills. More than $900 million in bonus pay to front line health care workers.

We wanted to know: Do you approve of the spending priorities laid out in the governor’s revised budget?

Three-quarters of respondents said they do not agree with Gov. Newsom’s spending plans.

Give it back to the tax payers it’s our money not governments they have no money only what they steal from the people O they call it taxes or fees It’s the tax payers money not governments William Paulus, Facebook user

No Rhonda Day Smith, Facebook user

No, [Gov. Gavin Newsom] needs to do an executive order to stop gas tax why not do that? Troy Jackson Woodcarver, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.