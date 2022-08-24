BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday, fulfilling one of his campaign promises. Biden announced that the plan includes $10,000 worth of forgiveness for most borrowers. It also includes $20,000 worth of forgiveness for those who went to college on Pell grants.

The relief will be limited to individual Americans that earn under $125,000 per year, or $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. Additionally; those who have undergraduate loans can cap repayment at five percent of their monthly income. The White House will also extend the payment pause for one final time, through Dec. 31, 2022. With this plan; around 9 million borrowers could have their balances entirely cleared.

We wanted to know: Do you approve of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan?

With nearly 900 participants in Wednesday’s unscientific poll, nearly three-quarters of respondents said they do not approve of the President’s plan on student loan forgiveness.

With the money I’m not paying toward my student loans, I’m more free to patronize local businesses and play a more active role in my community’s economy. This is a good thing, and no one should be wringing their hands to keep more people kneecapped by debt. Nathan Sanchez, Facebook user

NO! Myself and many others had to pay back our loans , we worked, went to school and some of us also were raising kids at the same time. Let them work like we did! Take a bus, walk etc instead of driving your own car. Cathy Mars, Facebook user

I have no problem with this. I’m old enough to remember when college was basically free except for the books. Darren C. Bly, Facebook user

No, we didn’t take the loan out, why should the tax payers foot the bill? Dorrie Ann Melville, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.