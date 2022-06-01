BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following a six-week long trial, a verdict was reached in the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Originally, Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation over her 2018 op-ed, in addition to her claims that he was physically violent with her. Amber Heard then counter-sued Depp for $100 million and claimed she was only ever violent against Depp in self-defense.

After three days of deliberations, the jury found Amber Heard liable for defamation against Johnny Depp, awarding $15 million in damages. For Heard’s counter suit, the jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

We want to know: Do you agree with the verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial?

An overwhelming majority, 91 percent of respondents, agreed with the verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

Yes, I agree. There was absolutely no evidence that Mrs. Heard was abused in any way, but yet plenty of evidence that Mrs. Heard was indeed the abuser. Lora Bryant-Gannon, Facebook user