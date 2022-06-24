BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, removing a constitutionally protected right to abortion. The ruling came after the justices heard a challenge to a new law passed by Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

In a 6-3 vote, the court voted to uphold Mississippi’s law. In a 5-3 vote, the court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. The court’s ruling does not make abortion illegal, but with access to the procedure no longer deemed a constitutional right, states can now move to ban it. About half of them have already indicated a willingness to do so. Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged that women will continue to have access to an abortion in California.

We wanted to know: Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

A slight majority of respondents said they do not agree with the court’s decision, 52% saying “no.” Friday’s 17 News Interactive poll received over a thousand votes.

Today the [U.S. Supreme Court] ruled that guns have more rights than women. Everyone that says that they are pro-life until that baby is born. After that the mother and child are on their own. That is not pro-life. That is pro-birth. Facebook user Wayne Still

Yes I agree … It’s a great day to be an American and for future Americans Facebook user Leslie Bradish

Yes, it should be up to the each state. They didn’t ban abortions like people are saying, just letting each state decide. Facebook user Sue Lindsay

Agree with the Supreme Court and disagree with Newsom!! Facebook user Harlan Erlich

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.