BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gun owners seeking licenses to carry and conceal a weapon cleared a major hurdle Thursday.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court struck down a New York gun-control law requiring people to demonstrate a special need for a license to carry a concealed weapon outside of their home.

Lawyers for the state said the law promotes public safety and claimed striking it down would lead to more guns and more crime. Challengers argued the law makes it virtually impossible for the ordinary law-abiding citizen to obtain a license.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer referenced gun violence in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York, saying the high court severely burdened states aiming to limit who can carry firearms.

We wanted to know: Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s decision allowing guns to be carried in public?

More than two-thirds of respondents agreed with the court’s decision. Sixty-eight percent of 743 respondents said “yes.”

Absolutely! We have the right to bear arms and to protect ourselves against all enemies foreign and domestic. I’m sure as hell not bringing a knife to a gunfight Facebook user Trishia Mara

Concealed carry is better than open carry, in my opinion. It’s alarming to see people carrying a gun around, as you don’t know the intent. Facebook user Jona Raines

Yes it’s in our CONSTITUTION Facebook user Ronda Herndon

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.