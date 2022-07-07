BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced today to 21 years behind bars for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

In December, Chauvin plead guilty to the federal charges and admitted for the first time he kept his knee on the neck of George Floyd even after Floyd became unresponsive. Chauvin is already serving more than 22 years for second degree manslaughter, second degree murder and third degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

Before handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson called Chauvin’s treatment of Floyd “offensive” and “unconscionable.” “I really don’t know why you did what you did. But to put your knee on another person’s neck until they expire is simply wrong and for that conduct you must be substantially punished,” the judge said.



We wanted to know: Do you agree with the sentence handed down in Chauvin’s federal civil rights case?

More than half of respondents — 55% — said they disagreed with Chauvin’s 21-year sentence.

This is a landmark case setting a precedent, I think absolutely is needed to deter others from exhibiting such conduct. Christina Padgett, Facebook user

No I believe it was politically driven. Not a good precedent or verdict. Marcus Wright, Facebook user

Nope! Should have been less! Juan Romero Jr., Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.