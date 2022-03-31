BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tens of thousands of Californians facing eviction will get to stay in their homes for at least another three months.

State lawmakers voted this morning to extend a law that protects renters just hours before it was scheduled to expire. California will pay off people’s unpaid rent if they fell behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Renters must apply for the money and state law says they cannot be evicted while their application is pending.

According to the Associated Press, tens of thousands of households still had pending applications as of Tuesday. Since the state could not process all of those applications before the deadline, households still waiting to get the money could have been evicted beginning tomorrow. This morning’s vote means evictions are now banned for anyone with a pending application until June 30.

We wanted to know: Do you agree with the decision to extend eviction protections?

An overwhelming amount of respondents, 79%, said eviction protections should end.

No! Pay your bills or hit the bricks! Same goes with student loans. You borrow the money, you pay it back. Mark Kindell, Facebook user

The pandemic is over. Time to get back to work. Rick Parker, Facebook user