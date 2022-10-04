BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Inglewood man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre. Armando Cruz, 26, told the court he entered the agreement with the understanding the death penalty will be dropped and he’ll be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 1. Alatorre’s family initially reported her as a runaway, but a neighbor’s Ring camera captured her entering a white pickup on the evening of July 1, 2020. Detectives found conversations on her Instagram account between her and someone later identified as Cruz, according to court documents. Investigators detained Cruz days later in Inglewood and he described in detail how he raped and killed Alatorre, 13. He directed them to locations where he left her cellphone and body, according to court documents. The slaying sparked outrage and calls for Cruz to be put to death. A family member of Alatorre sobbed in court today as the charges were read. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer sat near Alatorre’s family.

We want to know: Do you agree with the D.A.’s decision to offer a plea deal to Armando Cruz?

He will serve his justice in jail we all know what will happen to him so he does have a death sentence Andrew Knight, Facebook User

Hopefully he’ll get some prison justice & we the taxpayers won’t be footin’ the bill for years! Cindy Harvey-Soberano, Facebook User

Absolutely not, he committed a horrible and violent crime. He should serve the remaining days of his entire life incarcerated. Gregory Batsch, Facebook User

