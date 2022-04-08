BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Will Smith’s last appearance at the Oscars will be his final one for at least 10 years after he was banned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In an open letter, the Academy said the 94th Academy Awards was meant to be “a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year.” However, the letter goes on to say, “those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

Smith will not be allowed to attend any academy event or programs including the Academy Awards. Smith will apparently be allowed to keep his Oscar.

During last month’s ceremony, Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada. Smith then shouted profanities at the comedian.

We wanted to know: Do you agree with the Academy’s decision to ban Will Smith for 10 years?

Nearly three quarters of the 524 respondents agree with the Academy: Smith is out for the next decade.

I do agree with Will Smith’s ban! I believe that the “Slap” has reignited Chris Rock’s career. Karen Sullivan, Facebook user

Oh no. He has to stay home and not get awards. How will he ever deal with such a harsh punishment? His world is over. How will go on? Krystal Kapler, Facebook user

Should have been a lifetime ban for the whole family! Eric Sheldon, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.