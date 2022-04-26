BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Immigration policy dominated the conversation on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Lawmakers are returning from a two-week recess where they immediately got to work on what to do about Title 42.

Several members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus huddled with President Biden on Monday. They urged the administration to stand by Biden’s promise to end the pandemic health policy, which allows authorities to turn away migrants at the border in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

During the meeting, a federal judge vowed to block the Biden administration from carrying through with its plan.

Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy led a Republican delegation to Eagle Pass on Monday, warning the number of migrants crossing the border will double overnight if the Biden administration decides to get rid of Title 42.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the administration’s immigration policies, saying the President is only reacting to a problem they inherited.

We asked: Do you agree with President Biden’s plan to end Title 42?

With 532 votes, 90 percent said they do not think Biden should end Title 42 while 10 percent said he should.