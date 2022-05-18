BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $18.1 billion inflation relief package on Thursday.

Most of the money will go towards sending out $400 payments to car owners. Californians who have more than one vehicle registered to their name would get $800 because the payments are capped at two vehicles per person.

The proposal comes as AAA reports a record-high average for California gas prices, which eclipsed the $6 mark yesterday. Other proposals at the state capitol include suspending the state’s gas tax. Opponents of that proposal say savings would not be passed on to the consumer.

We want to know: Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to send $400 checks to registered vehicle owners?

A majority, 64 percent of respondents, agree with Newsom’s plan to send $400 checks to registered vehicle owners.

$400 is just a band aid on the problem. Of course it’ll help but it’s not the solution. Gas prices need to be lowered somehow to make any significant difference. Stephanie Knight, Facebook user