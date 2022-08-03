BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tensions are high today as China mounts an aggressive response to a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She says the trip shows America’s commitment to maintaining Taiwan’s democratic government. China responded with a show of force, sending a squadron of fighter jets buzzing through the Taiwan Straight, where the Chinese military is conducting intense live-fire exercises. Taiwan officials say government offices have been hit by cyber attacks and China says it will block some imports from Taiwan. The U.S. has long supported democracy in Taiwan, but mainland China claims Taiwan as its own territory and promises to bring the island to heel.

We want to know: Do you agree with Nancy Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan?

This is good international politics although I wish it would have been more private Juan Velasquez, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.