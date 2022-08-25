The California Air Resources Board approved a plan Thursday that will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035. The unanimous vote comes after Governor Gavin Newsom set a target in 2020 to accelerate the shift away from internal combustion engines.

The California Air Resources Board says the decision will lead to a 50% reduction in pollution from cars and light trucks by 2040. The policy is laid out in several phases and will not ban people from continuing to drive gas-powered cars or from buying and selling them on the used market after 2035.

We wanted to know: Do you agree with California’s plan to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035?

Nearly 900 respondents participated in Thursday’s poll and about 9-in-10 said they do not agree with the state’s plan to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

People should always have a choice to buy whatever they want. Tina Madan, Facebook user

Will they be cheaper than they currently are? If not you’re isolating a whole class of citizens. Not everyone can afford to buy a brand new electric vehicle when they cost 3x the price of a gas car. Caitlin Smith, Facebook user

This should not be a matter of unelected mandates or laws. This is a matter of free market. If the demand and infrastructure is there, the manufacturing companies will build. Brian Wilson, Facebook user

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.