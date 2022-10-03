BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next year, California will decriminalize safe jaywalking. Assembly Bill 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This comes after activists argued jaywalking rules disproportionately affected low-income residents and people of color. Data shows Black Californians are up to 4.5 times more likely to be stopped for jaywalking than white Californians. Under the new law, pedestrians would be able to legally cross the street outside of designated intersections without the threat of a citation, unless there was an immediate danger of a car crash. The law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

We want to know: Do you agree with California’s new jaywalking law?

No I don’t agree with changing the jaywalking laws. It’s just making it easier for pedestrians to get hit by a car. We have laws for a reason Caron Kurtis, Facebook User

No They already do! When kids see grownups doing it they will close to schools! Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

Although I believe you should be able to walk across a street anywhere not close to a crosswalk, under no circumstances should drivers and their insurance be held responsible for hitting people outside of a crosswalk unless the driver is impaired or driving illegally! Eric Sheldon, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.