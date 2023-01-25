BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden announced today that the United States is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The President also said the U.S. will provide the necessary training and supplies needed to operate and run the tanks. He said sending the tanks will “enhance Ukraine’s capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives” because they are “the most capable tanks in the world.”

The President’s announcement comes after he held a call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany along with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to continue discussions on aiding Ukraine. The decision is a reversal for the Biden administration, which had been resisting pressure from Germany to send the tanks to Ukraine.

