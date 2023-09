BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A popular tutoring program has returned for the new school year.

The Kern-based show “Do The Math” has kicked off its 22nd season. The TV tutoring show with host Michael Cushine has helped generations of Kern County students solve their most pressing math problems.

The show airs on cable from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. You can stream the show online by visiting their website.