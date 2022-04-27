New audio reveals House Minority Leader and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy expressed concern about fellow Republican lawmakers inciting violence against other GOP members of Congress in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The audio recordings were obtained by The New York Times and include McCarthy naming colleagues who he considered as potential threats. He also described the inflammatory comments they made following the attack.

Both McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise can be heard on the recordings raising concerns about representatives Mo Brooks of Alabama and Matt Gaetz of Florida. The two also raised concerns about representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Barry Moore of Alabama and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

We wanted to know: Do you think the leaked tapes hurt McCarthy’s chances of becoming House Speaker?

In a nearly split vote, just a little more than half of respondents don’t think the tapes hurt Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s chance at becoming the next Speaker of the House should the Republicans win control. The difference was just five votes.

I’m not the least bit worried about him becoming house speaker. Republicans will never gain control of the house again after recent events. JC Andreatta, Facebook user

If Republicans want to continue to see their party implode, they’ll vote for him. Jason B Medlock, Facebook user