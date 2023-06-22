BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just $30 can get you an Apple AirTag to track your items, pets and even cars which may lead you to track down stolen property. But local law enforcement says that is a very dangerous decision to do, especially after a local woman was shot while trying to do so.

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men allegedly connected to the homicide of Victoria Anne Hampton, 61. Hampton was shot on March 19 when she confronted the suspects on Ginger Drive when she tracked down her stolen car via an AirTag.

Spokesperson Lori Meza, with Kern County Sheriff’s Office, says although they understand owners’ desperation, it’s never worth it.

“Understand that life and death crimes do take priority always. There’s no such thing as an average response time. Do not put yourself in danger.” Meza said, “If you are in a situation where you’re tracking your car, you know exactly where that’s at, then you need to make sure that you’re communicating that when you contact dispatch.”

If you have something that has been stolen, officials ask you to first call 9-1-1 and tell them you are tracking said stolen property. After that, you just need to let them handle it.

Officer Thomas Martinez with the California Highway Patrol says sometimes wanting to interfere can actually make the response harder for law enforcement.

“It is something that’s happened in the past where this person is following their stolen vehicle and sometimes they don’t want to back off, and it makes it a little difficult for us because instead of just worrying about retrieving that vehicle we kind of have to worry about their safety as well.” Martinez said.

Even if you can visibly see your stolen property, officials ask you to contact them and wait wherever they tell you is a safe place to do so.