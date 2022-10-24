BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom and his Republican challenger Brian Dahle squared off in San Francisco last night in the only debate of this election featuring both candidates. Hot-button topics discussed included abortion, education funding, and homelessness. The candidates also addressed high gas prices with Newsom saying oil companies are taking advantage at the pump. He wants to see a windfall profits tax, while Dahle thinks the solution is a pause on the gas tax.

We want to know: Do candidate debates influence your decisions at the ballot box?

Baffles me that people don’t want to see their candidates express their views and see how well they are a public speaker. Adam C Lambert, Facebook User

Being able to observe facial expressions and body language, combined with hearing the tone of their statements is helpful in determining character and sincerity. Judy Wilcox, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.