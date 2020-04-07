‘DNA of Murder’ profiles murder of beloved Kern principal Kathleen Heisey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET/NBC) — Oxygen’s investigative crime show “The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes” has profiled the horrific 1998 unsolved murder of beloved Kern principal Kathleen Heisey.

Heisey’s murder was the subject of the 17 News Special Report “Who Killed Kathleen Heisey? ” That piece led former KGET reporter Olivia LaVoice to publish a second Special Report, “Bakersfield’s Secret Serial Killer,” an investigation of the crimes of Michael Charles Brown, one of the suspects in Heisey’s murder.

In the episode ‘Friend or Foe’ that airs this Saturday night, Holes looks into the possibility that Brown could be Heisey’s killer, among other angles. Holes is a retired cold case investigator and former Chief of Forensics for the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office. He is best known for his work using advanced DNA technology to help capture alleged Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo.

The episode airs Saturday at 6 p.m. on Oxygen.