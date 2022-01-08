DMV urging customers to use online services amid omicron surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Offices of the California Department of Motor Vehicles remain open, but officials are encouraging customers to use their online services due to COVID-19.

Officials say their online service options are the safest, and fastest way to take care of DMV business, as most things you might need to get done at a DMV office can be completed online.

They say, if you have to come to an office, they ask everyone be cautious and follow public health guidelines including wearing face masks, keep distance from others, and to stay home if they are sick.

You can visit the California DMV online at dmv.ca.gov/online.