DMV to close offices for half day on July 24 for training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will close its offices statewide for half a day July 24 to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and “reinforce training on providing excellent customer service,” the department said in a news release.

More than 5,000 employees will receiving the training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.

The training will take place at 183 DMV field offices, commercial drive test centers and industry business centers, the release said.

“Our employees are at the heart of every transaction we perform,” said Kathleen Webb, DMV acting director. “With this commitment to training, we can ensure they have the proper tools, knowledge and experience to provide excellent customer service to the people of California.”

DMV call centers will remain open during the half-day office closure.