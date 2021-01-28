DMV resuming behind-the-wheel tests Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The DMV announced Thursday it is resuming behind-the-wheel driving tests starting Monday.

Customers who had appointments scheduled between Dec. 14 and Feb. 1 will be automatically rescheduled and will be notified by text of their appointments. New appointments will become available in mid-February, the DMV said.

“To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters DMV offices to wear a face covering, physically distance, respond to health screening questions and have their temperature checked,” according to a DMV release. “To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed.”

The DMV continues to encourage customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.