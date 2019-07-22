DMV offices closing half-day Wednesday for training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state Department of Motor Vehicles is closing all its offices for a half-day Wednesday to train employees in processing REAL ID transactions and “reinforce training on providing excellent customer service.”

All DMV field offices will open at 1 p.m., the department said in a release.

“This unprecedented training effort will provide employees with the tools they need to handle an increasingly high volume of REAL ID applications, which are more complex and take more time to process,” Kathleen Webb, DMV’s acting director, said in the release.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the federal government will require passengers flying within the U.S. to present a REAL-ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card — or a passport or passport card — before boarding a plane.